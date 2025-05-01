Left Menu

Catalyst for Change: Mascot Industrial City Rises in Gujarat

Mascot Infrastructure has launched its ambitious Mascot Industrial City in Vithalapur, Ahmedabad. The expansive 385-acre township aims to become a manufacturing and logistics hub in India's industrial corridor. It includes various facilities, marking a significant development for Gujarat's industrial ecosystem and supporting India's Make in India initiative.

Updated: 01-05-2025 17:54 IST
Mascot Infrastructure commences development of Mascot Industrial City. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Mascot Infrastructure, a prominent real estate and industrial park developer in Gujarat, marked a significant milestone with the launch of its ambitious project, Mascot Industrial City, in Vithalapur, Ahmedabad. This expansive 385-acre township is poised to transform into a major manufacturing and logistics center in India's rapidly growing industrial corridor.

The groundbreaking ceremony saw attendance from notable dignitaries, including Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput and former Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel. The project features a range of developments, such as a Dormitory Complex with 12,500 beds, residential apartments, a shopping mall, and more, underscoring Gujarat's industrial potential.

Designed to foster industrial growth, the site welcomed foundation stone layings from 13 companies, showcasing investor confidence. With its strategic location and comprehensive facilities, Mascot Industrial City is set to be a pivotal part of India's Make in India drive, enhancing regional and global industrial dynamics.

