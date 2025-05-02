Left Menu

Metal Mayhem: Highway Chaos Strikes Australia

A truck spilled 750 kg of metal debris on Australia's M1 Pacific Motorway, causing mass vehicle damage and traffic chaos. Over 300 vehicles were affected, and authorities are working with magnets to clear the debris. The truck traveled over 30 km before detection.

Updated: 02-05-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:34 IST
A truck has unleashed chaos on one of Australia's busiest highways, spilling 750 kg of sharp metal debris, according to authorities. The Friday morning incident forced the closure of city-bound lanes, damaging hundreds of vehicles and plunging traffic into disarray.

The mishap occurred on the M1 Pacific Motorway, a vital freight and commuter route north of Sydney. In its wake, over 300 vehicles were left with tire damage. Emergency services are now using magnets to clear the motorway, as their efforts to remove embedded metal from the highway continue.

The haulage company, NJ Ashton, owning up to the accident, has apologized for the disruption. State Police reported that the truck had traveled over 30 km before the metal debris was discovered. State Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison termed the situation 'unprecedented' as the massive cleanup operation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

