Agoda Celebrates Two Decades of Travel Triumph with Major Sale

Digital travel platform Agoda is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary on May 19. In commemoration, it is launching an expansive sales campaign, providing discounts of up to 60% between May 7 and 20, and even reaching 70% on May 21.

This milestone highlights Agoda's significant impact on the travel industry, having evolved from a modest startup in Phuket, Thailand, to a globally recognized platform headquartered in Singapore. Founded by Michael Kenny and Rob Rosenstein in 2005, and acquired by Booking Holdings in 2007, Agoda has consistently aimed to offer travelers affordable access to the globe.

Agoda, now employing over 7,000 staff across 27 markets, is recognized for its extensive marketplace of over 5 million properties and 130,000 flight routes in more than 200 destinations. By leveraging advanced technology and data insight, Agoda personalizes travel bookings, ensuring flexibility and ease across its platform as it operates in 39 languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)