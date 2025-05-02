Delhi's Green Revolution: CM Gupta Launches 400 Electric Buses

In a bold step towards combating air pollution, Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, inaugurated 400 electric buses on Friday as part of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI).

Gupta expressed confidence in the collaborative efforts of her administration, stating, 'This is the power of a triple-engine government.' Plans for adding 2,080 more electric buses by the year's end were also announced.

Addressing environmental challenges, Gupta pointed out that nearly half of Delhi's pollution stems from vehicles, underscoring the government's commitment to achieving a 100 percent electric public transport system by next year. The CM also touched on the recent pre-monsoon showers that caused disruptions, labeling them as a warning for necessary infrastructure development.

