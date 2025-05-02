Left Menu

Greek Railways: A New Era of Safety and Modernization

Greece plans to install remote train control systems by September to enhance railway safety, following a major rail disaster in 2023. This move is part of a larger commitment to modernize the country's railways by 2027, addressing past neglect and meeting EU standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greece is set to revolutionize its railway safety by September, as assured by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The announcement comes over two years after a catastrophic rail disaster resulted in 57 casualties, primarily students, marking a somber chapter in the nation's rail history.

The tragic head-on collision in February 2023 between a passenger and a freight train has highlighted long-standing issues of neglect within Greece's railway infrastructure. Public outcry has been significant, with massive protests demanding safety reforms and accountability. Mitsotakis, speaking at a cabinet meeting, assured that Greece's main rail axis would soon feature cutting-edge safety systems such as automatic brakes and real-time tracking to prevent future collisions.

Despite a delayed timeline from a 2014 EU co-funded initiative, Greece is committed to modernizing its 2,400 kilometers of railway by 2027. The government, along with the Hellenic Train and the Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE), is set to undertake reforms, including improved staff wages, performance monitoring, and infrastructure investments to enhance safety and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

