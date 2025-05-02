Left Menu

Newgen Software's Profit Surges Amid Strong Global Revenue Growth

Newgen Software reported a 2.8% rise in its Q4 net profit to Rs 108.3 crore, driven by substantial revenue growth in the APAC and US regions. The company noted a 20.5% annual profit increase to Rs 315.2 crore, citing strong license and implementation revenues as key growth drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:17 IST
Newgen Software's Profit Surges Amid Strong Global Revenue Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Newgen Software, a leading IT company based in Noida, has announced a 2.8% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 108.3 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This rise is attributed to the company's expanding revenues, reflecting strong market performance.

According to a regulatory filing, profits for the corresponding quarter the previous year stood at Rs 105.26 crore. Revenue for the latest quarter posted an impressive 14.5% increase, reaching Rs 429.8 crore, largely fueled by growth in both the APAC and US markets.

For fiscal year 2025, Newgen's profits soared by 20.5% to Rs 315.2 crore, alongside a revenue increase of 19.5%, driven by license and implementation revenues. Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, highlighted the pivotal role of their large customer base and significant deal wins in the US for this success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025