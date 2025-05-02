Newgen Software's Profit Surges Amid Strong Global Revenue Growth

Newgen Software, a leading IT company based in Noida, has announced a 2.8% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 108.3 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This rise is attributed to the company's expanding revenues, reflecting strong market performance.

According to a regulatory filing, profits for the corresponding quarter the previous year stood at Rs 105.26 crore. Revenue for the latest quarter posted an impressive 14.5% increase, reaching Rs 429.8 crore, largely fueled by growth in both the APAC and US markets.

For fiscal year 2025, Newgen's profits soared by 20.5% to Rs 315.2 crore, alongside a revenue increase of 19.5%, driven by license and implementation revenues. Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, highlighted the pivotal role of their large customer base and significant deal wins in the US for this success.

(With inputs from agencies.)