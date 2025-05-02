Left Menu

Air India's Strategic Response to Rising Operational Costs Amid Airspace Restrictions

Air India explores operational strategies for North America flights to reduce costs amid Pakistan airspace closure. The airline considers technical stops within India to mitigate increased expenses due to extended routes and longer flight times. Solutions aim to alleviate challenges like fuel consumption and crew duty limitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened operational costs due to Pakistan's airspace closure, Air India is strategizing to optimize its North America-bound flights. The airline is contemplating technical stops within Indian cities, such as Mumbai or Ahmedabad, to minimize increased fuel expenses and crew duty time breaches.

Tata Group-owned Air India faces logistical hurdles due to longer routes necessitated by the airspace ban following the Pahalgam terror attack. The carrier, currently navigating alternative paths over the Arabian Sea, is striving to enhance cost-efficiency by minimizing stops in European cities.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed ongoing evaluation of the situation to address passenger and airline concerns. The ministry is working with airlines to develop strategic solutions while assessing potential airfare increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

