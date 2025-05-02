Air India's Strategic Response to Rising Operational Costs Amid Airspace Restrictions

Amid heightened operational costs due to Pakistan's airspace closure, Air India is strategizing to optimize its North America-bound flights. The airline is contemplating technical stops within Indian cities, such as Mumbai or Ahmedabad, to minimize increased fuel expenses and crew duty time breaches.

Tata Group-owned Air India faces logistical hurdles due to longer routes necessitated by the airspace ban following the Pahalgam terror attack. The carrier, currently navigating alternative paths over the Arabian Sea, is striving to enhance cost-efficiency by minimizing stops in European cities.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed ongoing evaluation of the situation to address passenger and airline concerns. The ministry is working with airlines to develop strategic solutions while assessing potential airfare increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)