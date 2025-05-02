Job Market Resilience Amid Trade Tensions

In April, American employers added a surprising 177,000 jobs, defying fears surrounding the trade wars under President Donald Trump. The latest figures from the Labour Department indicate a job market that continues to show strength, despite the complexities posed by economic policies.

While hiring experienced a slight decline compared to the revised 185,000 jobs in March, it still surpassed economists' predictions of 135,000 new jobs. The unemployment rate persisted at a low 4.2%, with sectors like transportation, healthcare, and hospitality seeing significant job additions, countered by job losses in manufacturing.

Economists remain guarded, as the looming impact of tariffs, federal workforce cuts, and ongoing policy shifts could alter growth trajectories. Despite these challenges, employers are hesitant to reduce their workforce after experiencing difficulties in rehiringpost-COVID-19 layoffs. This cautious optimism prevails, even as many anticipate a potential rise in unemployment in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)