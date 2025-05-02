Job Market Resilience Amid Trade Tensions
In April, American employers added 177,000 jobs, showcasing resilience despite trade war fears. The unemployment rate remained at 4.2%. While certain sectors expanded, factories lost jobs, and uncertainties about future growth remain. Concerns over tariffs, federal job cuts, and policy impacts linger, but predictions of a downturn are yet unfounded.
- Country:
- United States
In April, American employers added a surprising 177,000 jobs, defying fears surrounding the trade wars under President Donald Trump. The latest figures from the Labour Department indicate a job market that continues to show strength, despite the complexities posed by economic policies.
While hiring experienced a slight decline compared to the revised 185,000 jobs in March, it still surpassed economists' predictions of 135,000 new jobs. The unemployment rate persisted at a low 4.2%, with sectors like transportation, healthcare, and hospitality seeing significant job additions, countered by job losses in manufacturing.
Economists remain guarded, as the looming impact of tariffs, federal workforce cuts, and ongoing policy shifts could alter growth trajectories. Despite these challenges, employers are hesitant to reduce their workforce after experiencing difficulties in rehiringpost-COVID-19 layoffs. This cautious optimism prevails, even as many anticipate a potential rise in unemployment in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions: Will Tariffs Ever End?
Asian Markets Pivot Amid U.S.-Japan Trade Talks and Rising Tariffs
California Sues Trump Over Unilateral Tariffs: A Legal Showdown
Trade War Turmoil: Fitch Slashes Global Growth Forecast Amid Rising Tariffs
US Tariffs Escalate Challenges for Indian Chemical Industry