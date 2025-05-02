Left Menu

Production Drive at Ordnance Factory Khamaria: Leave Cancellations Boost Workforce

Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Jabalpur cancels officer and employee leaves exceeding two days to meet ambitious production targets. The factory, a crucial unit of Munitions India Limited, aims to overcome current fiscal shortfalls by retaining workforce presence, as confirmed by its PRO Avinash Shankar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:03 IST
Production Drive at Ordnance Factory Khamaria: Leave Cancellations Boost Workforce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to achieve its ambitious production targets, Ordnance Factory Khamaria (OFK) in Jabalpur district has cancelled all officer and employee leaves exceeding two days. The directive, effective immediately, aims to bolster the workforce and ensure supervision, according to PRO Avinash Shankar.

OFK, employing approximately 4,000 staff, is a significant division of Munitions India Limited (MIL), responsible for supplying ammunition to India's armed forces. The cancellation comes as the factory struggles to meet its ambitious production goals for the current fiscal year.

The move is intended to compensate for targets not met in April, with headquarters stressing the need for a full workforce to maintain momentum. Despite challenges, the factory is striving to meet its commitments and boost output, emphasizing the importance of every team member's contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025