Production Drive at Ordnance Factory Khamaria: Leave Cancellations Boost Workforce

In a bid to achieve its ambitious production targets, Ordnance Factory Khamaria (OFK) in Jabalpur district has cancelled all officer and employee leaves exceeding two days. The directive, effective immediately, aims to bolster the workforce and ensure supervision, according to PRO Avinash Shankar.

OFK, employing approximately 4,000 staff, is a significant division of Munitions India Limited (MIL), responsible for supplying ammunition to India's armed forces. The cancellation comes as the factory struggles to meet its ambitious production goals for the current fiscal year.

The move is intended to compensate for targets not met in April, with headquarters stressing the need for a full workforce to maintain momentum. Despite challenges, the factory is striving to meet its commitments and boost output, emphasizing the importance of every team member's contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)