Amina Oyagbola Appointed New Chair of Afrobarometer Board, Succeeding Co-Founder

In a milestone announcement that underscores a new era for one of Africa’s leading research institutions, Afrobarometer has confirmed that Nigerian business and civil-society leader Amina Oyagbola will assume the role of chair of its board of directors effective April 2025. She takes over from co-founder E. Gyimah-Boadi, whose term as board chair concludes after four years of continued leadership following his prior role as chief executive officer.

Amina Oyagbola brings a wealth of experience, respect, and progressive vision to Afrobarometer. An independent director, seasoned legal practitioner, and strategic business management consultant, Oyagbola has dedicated over three and a half decades to leadership roles across Nigeria’s corporate and civil-society sectors. Her tenure at MTN Nigeria as Executive for Human Resources and Corporate Services is particularly notable, where she led transformative initiatives in people management and organizational development.

A Multifaceted Career Rooted in Impact

Oyagbola’s distinguished career spans a broad spectrum of sectors including human resource strategy, legal consultancy, telecommunications, oil and gas, banking, and finance. She is the managing consultant at AKMS Consulting Ltd., a senior partner at Oyagbola Chambers, and a Chevening Scholar—a recognition of academic excellence and leadership awarded by the UK government.

Beyond her corporate achievements, she is the founder of Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a nonprofit initiative dedicated to promoting gender empowerment, mentorship, and leadership development for women in Nigeria and beyond. Through WISCAR, Oyagbola has been a vocal and active advocate for equality and the advancement of women in leadership roles.

Commitment to Citizen-Centric Governance

Speaking on her new role, Oyagbola expressed enthusiasm and deep appreciation:

“I am deeply honoured and excited to serve as Afrobarometer’s board chair. Afrobarometer has been a trailblazer in amplifying the voices of Africans through high-quality research and data, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and mission to make citizen voice a key pillar of African policy and decision making.”

Since joining Afrobarometer’s board in 2019, Oyagbola has played a crucial role in board governance and human resource development. She aims to steer the organization toward greater influence by leveraging insights to address Africa’s most pressing challenges in governance, technology, youth engagement, and economic transformation.

“The world is changing rapidly – technology, youth engagement, economic transformation – and Afrobarometer is uniquely positioned to provide the insights needed to navigate these changes.”

A Thoughtful Transition from a Visionary Leader

Oyagbola’s succession follows the tenure of E. Gyimah-Boadi, who co-founded Afrobarometer in 1999 and served as its executive director for over a decade. Widely regarded as a pioneer in promoting evidence-based policy on the continent, Gyimah-Boadi was instrumental in building Afrobarometer into a pan-African network known for its nonpartisan, rigorous public opinion research.

Reflecting on the transition, Gyimah-Boadi stated:

“It has been both a pleasure and an honour to work closely with Amina Oyagbola since she joined Afrobarometer’s board in 2019. She established her indispensability to the effective functioning of the board right from the beginning of her tenure, especially in the areas of board corporate governance and human resource development.”

Looking to the Future

Afrobarometer’s Chief Executive Officer Joseph Asunka echoed the optimism surrounding Oyagbola’s appointment:

“Gyimah’s vision and leadership have been the foundation of Afrobarometer’s successes. We are assured that Amina will bring her exceptional experience, expertise, and passion to lead us into an exciting new chapter.”

With Afrobarometer’s continued expansion and critical role in shaping Africa’s policy landscape through data and civic engagement, the leadership of Amina Oyagbola signals both continuity and innovation. Her appointment represents not only a passing of the torch but also a bold step toward a future where citizen voices increasingly inform governance and development across the continent.

About Afrobarometer

Afrobarometer is a pan-African research network that conducts reliable, independent surveys on the attitudes of African citizens on democracy, governance, economic conditions, and related issues. Operating in more than 35 African countries, its data is widely used by policymakers, researchers, civil society, and development partners to inform decisions and track progress.