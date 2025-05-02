Left Menu

Acharya Prashant Weighs In On Caste Census Implications

Acharya Prashant, founder of PrashantAdvait Foundation, emphasizes the intention behind the caste census as crucial. While it can aid in better policy formulation for marginalized communities, there are concerns it may be misused for political or divisive purposes, raising fears about underlying motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:56 IST
Spiritual teacher and founder of PrashantAdvait Foundation, Acharya Prashant. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Acharya Prashant, a prominent spiritual leader and founder of the PrashantAdvait Foundation, has addressed the complexities surrounding the caste census, terming it as an exercise dependent entirely on the intentions behind it. Speaking to ANI on Friday, he highlighted that while the act of data collection is neutral, the consequent application matters the most.

During his discourse, Acharya Prashant noted that if the caste census is utilized as a tool to identify marginalized communities, it stands to improve policy-making through more accurate information. Drawing attention to potential constructive outcomes, he stated that understanding economic disparities within groups can be beneficial for formulating actionable welfare measures.

While acknowledging the benefits, Acharya Prashant also warned of the potential drawbacks. He expressed concerns that the census could reinforce caste identities if used for divisive electoral strategies. He underscored the importance of remaining vigilant about the historical significance and potential misuse of the data, given the gap since the last census in 1931.

(With inputs from agencies.)

