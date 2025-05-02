Acharya Prashant Weighs In On Caste Census Implications

Acharya Prashant, a prominent spiritual leader and founder of the PrashantAdvait Foundation, has addressed the complexities surrounding the caste census, terming it as an exercise dependent entirely on the intentions behind it. Speaking to ANI on Friday, he highlighted that while the act of data collection is neutral, the consequent application matters the most.

During his discourse, Acharya Prashant noted that if the caste census is utilized as a tool to identify marginalized communities, it stands to improve policy-making through more accurate information. Drawing attention to potential constructive outcomes, he stated that understanding economic disparities within groups can be beneficial for formulating actionable welfare measures.

While acknowledging the benefits, Acharya Prashant also warned of the potential drawbacks. He expressed concerns that the census could reinforce caste identities if used for divisive electoral strategies. He underscored the importance of remaining vigilant about the historical significance and potential misuse of the data, given the gap since the last census in 1931.

