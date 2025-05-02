Yogi Adityanath Drives AI and Tech for Transparent Tax Collection
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged the state's tax department to enhance transparency and adopt AI to improve GST and VAT collection. Plans include stringent measures to curb tax evasion, with a new fiscal target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore set for a more effective approach.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for greater transparency within the state tax department, urging the adoption of Artificial Intelligence and other advanced technologies to improve GST and VAT collections. This directive came during a comprehensive review meeting with officials.
Adityanath emphasized that 'tax evasion is a national loss', mandating the increased use of AI and data analytics as crucial steps toward effectively curbing this practice. The statement followed a report of a total collection of Rs 1.14 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25, with a new ambitious target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for 2025-26.
The chief minister stressed the need for improvements over the coming months, considering the satisfactory tax collection of Rs 9,986.15 crore in April. Speaking via video conference with additional commissioners, he underscored the importance of maintaining consistent communication with traders and addressing field-level challenges effectively.
