Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Drives AI and Tech for Transparent Tax Collection

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged the state's tax department to enhance transparency and adopt AI to improve GST and VAT collection. Plans include stringent measures to curb tax evasion, with a new fiscal target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore set for a more effective approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:29 IST
Yogi Adityanath Drives AI and Tech for Transparent Tax Collection
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for greater transparency within the state tax department, urging the adoption of Artificial Intelligence and other advanced technologies to improve GST and VAT collections. This directive came during a comprehensive review meeting with officials.

Adityanath emphasized that 'tax evasion is a national loss', mandating the increased use of AI and data analytics as crucial steps toward effectively curbing this practice. The statement followed a report of a total collection of Rs 1.14 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25, with a new ambitious target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for 2025-26.

The chief minister stressed the need for improvements over the coming months, considering the satisfactory tax collection of Rs 9,986.15 crore in April. Speaking via video conference with additional commissioners, he underscored the importance of maintaining consistent communication with traders and addressing field-level challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025