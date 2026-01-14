Delhi Sparks Innovation at Yuva Startup Fest 2026
The 'Delhi Startup Yuva Festival 2026' was inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary. The event aimed at bolstering the startup ecosystem and student-led innovation, showcased new business models and solutions, while providing a platform for students to pitch ideas to investors, fostering entrepreneurship.
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, inaugurated the 'Campus to Market – Delhi Startup Yuva Festival 2026' at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre. Organised by the Directorate of Training and Technical Education, the festival seeks to enhance the startup ecosystem and promote student-driven innovation.
The event brought together students, startup founders, teachers, and investors. With over 60 startups participating in the expo, 20 were selected for live pitching, and the top six received equity-free grants. The festival underscores Delhi's ambition to become India's startup capital by integrating education, skills, and entrepreneurship.
Acknowledging the success of the festival, Chaudhary highlighted the importance of skill-based education, while Gupta emphasized the emergence of students as job creators. The Delhi government continues to support young entrepreneurs through mentorship programs, aiming to develop 5,000 startups by 2035 as part of the proposed Delhi Startup Policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
