Stuttgart Tragedy: Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians

A vehicle collided with pedestrians in Stuttgart, injuring several, some critically. The driver was arrested, but authorities have not determined a cause. The incident occurred at a downtown subway stop, prompting investigations and suspension of subway services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 03-05-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 00:07 IST
A collision in Stuttgart has left several pedestrians injured, some seriously. The incident occurred when a vehicle plowed into a crowd in the southwestern German city, prompting immediate response from authorities.

The driver, operating a dark-colored Mercedes, has been detained, though police have yet to determine what caused the crash. The Stuttgart fire department described it as an 'accident' in a social media post, but investigations remain ongoing.

Emergency crews cordoned off the area, with police, forensic specialists, and responders examining the scene. Witnesses are being interviewed to gather more details, and subway services have been temporarily suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

