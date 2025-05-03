White House Budget Proposal Shakes Up Aviation and Rail Safety Funding

The White House is proposing significant shifts in transportation funding, notably reducing the Transportation Security Administration's budget by $247 million. This comes as part of the 2026 budget proposal, which aims to enhance rail and air safety spending following the Norfolk Southern train incident in Ohio.

The proposal also suggests a $308 million cut to the Essential Air Service, which aids commercial air transport to rural regions—a program typically supported by Republican legislators. Meanwhile, hiring more air traffic controllers is urged by the Federal Aviation Administration, which reportedly requires an additional 3,500 controllers to meet staffing goals.

Pushing for modernization, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans to solicit Congress for significant funding to overhaul the air traffic control system. The budget outlines a $4 billion plan for radar replacement, part of President Biden's broader $8 billion, five-year vision to upgrade aging radar technology.

