Left Menu

Wall Street's Winning Streak: Stocks Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Easing

Wall Street stocks advanced, marking a second week of gains driven by positive economic indicators and easing U.S.-China trade tensions. The U.S. added 177,000 jobs, calming fears of an economic slowdown. Tech stocks led the rise, with the S&P 500 and Dow showing strong upward momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 02:03 IST
Wall Street's Winning Streak: Stocks Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Easing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced another week of gains as stocks surged on Friday, fueled by robust economic data and a potential easing of trade tensions between the United States and China. The U.S. economy added 177,000 jobs in April, surpassing expectations, while the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.2%.

This positive data helped alleviate concerns of an economic downturn, following a Commerce Department report indicating the first contraction in U.S. GDP in three years, attributed to tariff-induced import increases. In response, markets responded optimistically despite slower job growth than anticipated.

Beijing announced its evaluation of Washington's offer for trade talks, as tariffs imposed by President Trump on Chinese imports have put investors on high alert. Despite the ongoing tit-for-tat tariff exchanges, U.S. stock indexes have rebounded, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both showing notable gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025