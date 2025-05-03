Wall Street's Winning Streak: Stocks Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Easing
Wall Street stocks advanced, marking a second week of gains driven by positive economic indicators and easing U.S.-China trade tensions. The U.S. added 177,000 jobs, calming fears of an economic slowdown. Tech stocks led the rise, with the S&P 500 and Dow showing strong upward momentum.
Wall Street experienced another week of gains as stocks surged on Friday, fueled by robust economic data and a potential easing of trade tensions between the United States and China. The U.S. economy added 177,000 jobs in April, surpassing expectations, while the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.2%.
This positive data helped alleviate concerns of an economic downturn, following a Commerce Department report indicating the first contraction in U.S. GDP in three years, attributed to tariff-induced import increases. In response, markets responded optimistically despite slower job growth than anticipated.
Beijing announced its evaluation of Washington's offer for trade talks, as tariffs imposed by President Trump on Chinese imports have put investors on high alert. Despite the ongoing tit-for-tat tariff exchanges, U.S. stock indexes have rebounded, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both showing notable gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
