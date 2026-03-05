Israeli Economy Faces Massive Weekly Loss Amid Iran Conflict
The Israeli Finance Ministry has warned that the ongoing war with Iran could cost Israel approximately USD 3 billion weekly due to strict economic restrictions. Director General Ilan Rom urged easing restrictions to mitigate economic losses while ensuring security measures remain effective.
The Israeli Finance Ministry has issued a stark warning regarding the economic impact of the ongoing conflict with Iran, estimating a cost of approximately USD 3 billion per week under the current restrictions.
Director General Ilan Rom, in a communication to Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper of the Home Front Command, requested a partial reopening of businesses. Rom highlighted the need for a balance between stringent defense policies and economic activity to alleviate the economic strain felt over the past two and a half years.
The conflict-driven closure of educational institutions and restrictions on workplaces and gatherings have contributed to significant economic losses. Rom proposed shifting from a red alert level to an orange level, allowing limited activities that could cut weekly economic damages in half.
