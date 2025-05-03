Army Helicopter Incidents: Safety Concerns Over Reagan National Airspace

Federal investigators have launched a probe following two aborted landings at Reagan Washington National Airport. The cause? A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter was dangerously close to commercial flights, prompting safety concerns.

The Federal Aviation Administration revealed the close calls involved Delta Air Lines Flight 1671 and Republic Airways Flight 5825. The planes were instructed to perform go-arounds due to a nearby military helicopter prioritizing a transport mission.

Amid rising tensions, lawmakers demand action, with Senator Ted Cruz voicing worry over military operations jeopardizing public safety. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are tasked with ensuring such incidents are swiftly prevented.

