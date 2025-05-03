Sluggish Private Capital Expenditure Poses Challenges for Indian Economy in Q4FY25

Private capital expenditure in India remained notably weak during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, as revealed in a recent Avendus Spark report. Despite a noticeable increase in overall project announcements, the private sector struggled due to various economic and geopolitical challenges.

The report underscored a year-on-year 22.7% increase in total new project announcements across both public and private sectors in Q4FY25, amounting to Rs. 18 trillion. However, private sector projects saw only a minimal 4% increase. The decline in private capex is attributed to weak domestic demand and global macroeconomic uncertainties, with notable declines in Services and Construction/Real Estate.

Sectors like Electricity and Renewable Energy showed robust growth, while key sectors such as Manufacturing and Services experienced declines in new projects. The full fiscal year saw a 9% drop in private project announcements, mainly due to weak activity in the Services sector.

China-related trade concerns and Trump-era tariffs further impacted investor sentiment, leading private firms to delay or downsize capex plans. Consequently, private project completions dropped sharply, with a 41% decline in Q4FY25. Manufacturing, Services, and Construction saw significant completion drops.

Yet, there were positive developments, as the Electricity sector recorded a 55% investment surge, and Mining saw a remarkable 732% rise. Nevertheless, private capital expenditure in India continues to combat substantial headwinds amid ongoing challenges. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)