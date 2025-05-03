Left Menu

Fatal Collision in Sikar: Jeep and Autorickshaw Crash Claims Two Lives

A tragic collision between a jeep and an auto rickshaw in Ringas town, Sikar district, resulted in two fatalities and eight injuries. The victims were en route to Khatu Shyamji temple. The rickshaw driver, Narendra, and a 60-year-old woman from Delhi died on the spot. The jeep driver fled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:12 IST
Fatal Collision in Sikar: Jeep and Autorickshaw Crash Claims Two Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday in Ringas town, Sikar district. A jeep collided with an auto rickshaw, resulting in the death of two individuals and injuring eight others.

The victims were headed to the Khatu Shyamji temple when the collision occurred at around 1 a.m. Tragically, the rickshaw driver, Narendra, aged 35, along with a 60-year-old woman from Delhi, died instantly.

The jeep driver escaped the scene, and authorities are actively seeking the individual. Five of those injured hail from Madhya Pradesh. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025