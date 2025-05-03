Fatal Collision in Sikar: Jeep and Autorickshaw Crash Claims Two Lives
A tragic collision between a jeep and an auto rickshaw in Ringas town, Sikar district, resulted in two fatalities and eight injuries. The victims were en route to Khatu Shyamji temple. The rickshaw driver, Narendra, and a 60-year-old woman from Delhi died on the spot. The jeep driver fled.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:12 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday in Ringas town, Sikar district. A jeep collided with an auto rickshaw, resulting in the death of two individuals and injuring eight others.
The victims were headed to the Khatu Shyamji temple when the collision occurred at around 1 a.m. Tragically, the rickshaw driver, Narendra, aged 35, along with a 60-year-old woman from Delhi, died instantly.
The jeep driver escaped the scene, and authorities are actively seeking the individual. Five of those injured hail from Madhya Pradesh. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
