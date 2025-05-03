Fatal Collision in Sikar: Jeep and Autorickshaw Crash Claims Two Lives

A tragic accident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday in Ringas town, Sikar district. A jeep collided with an auto rickshaw, resulting in the death of two individuals and injuring eight others.

The victims were headed to the Khatu Shyamji temple when the collision occurred at around 1 a.m. Tragically, the rickshaw driver, Narendra, aged 35, along with a 60-year-old woman from Delhi, died instantly.

The jeep driver escaped the scene, and authorities are actively seeking the individual. Five of those injured hail from Madhya Pradesh. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

