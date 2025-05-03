Left Menu

SBI Records Dip in Q4 Profit Despite Income Surge

State Bank of India reports a 10% decline in standalone net profit for Q4 2025, standing at Rs 18,643 crore, despite a rise in total income to Rs 1,43,876 crore. Asset quality improved with reduced NPAs, while the bank proposes a Rs 15.90 dividend per share and plans to raise capital.

Updated: 03-05-2025 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a 10% drop in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025, totaling Rs 18,643 crore. This marks a decrease from the Rs 20,698 crore profit recorded in the same quarter of the previous year. Despite this, the bank's total income showed an increase, reaching Rs 1,43,876 crore, up from the Rs 1,28,412 crore reported in the same timeframe a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Interest income during the period also saw growth, climbing to Rs 1,19,666 crore from the previous year's Rs 1,11,043 crore. The bank reported an improvement in its asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) decreasing to 1.82% of total advances by the end of the fourth quarter, down from 2.24% at the close of March 2024. Net NPAs followed a similar trend, decreasing to 0.47% compared to the prior year's 0.57%.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter also declined by 8% to Rs 19,600 crore, down from Rs 21,384 crore the previous year. However, total income on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 1,79,562 crore from Rs 1,64,914 crore. For the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, SBI reported a 16% increase in standalone profit, which reached Rs 70,901 crore, an increase from the previous year's Rs 61,077 crore. The bank has also declared a dividend of Rs 15.90 per share for FY25 and plans to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore in equity capital through various financial instruments in 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

