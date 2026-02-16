SANParks Suspends Indemnity Form at Table Mountain Park

South African National Parks (SANParks) has suspended the indemnity and verification form requirement at Table Mountain National Park with immediate effect, following concerns raised by visitors and tourism stakeholders over operational delays.

The indemnity form had been introduced as part of efforts to strengthen visitor verification and governance processes. However, SANParks acknowledged that its implementation led to congestion at entry gates and frustration among both domestic and international tourists.

Immediate Relief for Visitors

With the suspension now in place, gate operations at Table Mountain National Park will continue without the indemnity form requirement.

“We have listened to the concerns raised by visitors and tourism partners and have acted decisively,” SANParks said in a statement, signaling a shift toward balancing governance compliance with visitor convenience.

Table Mountain National Park is one of South Africa’s most visited protected areas, attracting millions of local and international visitors annually. Efficient gate operations are critical to maintaining tourism flow, particularly during peak travel seasons.

Digital Verification System Planned

Looking ahead, SANParks announced that it will implement a fully digitised ID and passport verification system at park gates within the next 12 months.

The upgraded system will include:

High-speed scanning technology

Automated ID and passport verification

Improved compliance monitoring

Reduced manual processing at entry points

The move is aimed at ensuring accurate compliance while delivering a seamless visitor experience.

Balancing Governance and Tourism Growth

The original indemnity and verification form requirement was introduced to enhance governance controls and strengthen visitor identification processes. However, operational challenges prompted SANParks to reassess the system’s implementation.

Tourism operators had raised concerns that prolonged gate queues risked affecting visitor satisfaction and the broader tourism economy, particularly in Cape Town, where Table Mountain serves as a flagship attraction.

By suspending the form requirement and committing to a technology-driven solution, SANParks is seeking to modernise its compliance framework without disrupting tourism flow.

The transition period will focus on maintaining smooth gate operations while digital infrastructure planning and procurement processes are undertaken.