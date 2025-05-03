Delhi CM's Call for a 'Faceless' GST System Highlights Tax Collection Challenges
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the need for a transparent and hassle-free GST system, noting Rs 80,000 crore in pending dues. She praised the Chartered Accountants for their role in tax dispute resolution and highlighted the importance of their continued effort in promoting tax compliance.
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for a more transparent and 'faceless' Goods and Services Tax (GST) system to streamline tax collection processes. Speaking at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's third Accounting Standard Day, she highlighted the pressing issue of Rs 80,000 crore in pending GST dues.
Gupta instructed GST officers to avoid summoning businessmen to their offices if they are involved in ongoing court cases, emphasizing a move towards a more efficient system. She lauded the Chartered Accountant community for their crucial role in resolving tax disputes and aiding economic growth.
Reflecting on her first budget, Gupta noted its historic nature despite limited resources, attributing its success to the CA community's support. She urged the community to continue promoting tax compliance and awareness, reinforcing their pivotal role in shaping economic policies.
