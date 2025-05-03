Revolutionizing Transactions: The AI-Powered Gold Melting ATM Unveiled
Goldsikka launched an AI-powered Gold Melting ATM in Hyderabad, allowing users to buy, sell, and monetize gold with advanced features like augmented reality and automated transactions. This innovation promises to enhance security and transaction efficiency, with a potential rollout pending regulatory approval.
In a groundbreaking move, Hyderabad-based Goldsikka has introduced an AI-powered Gold Melting ATM, offering a seamless platform for buying, selling, and monetizing gold. Launched on Saturday, this advanced machine integrates new technologies to revolutionize gold transactions.
Sy Taruj, CEO of Goldsikka, highlighted the machine's innovative features, including an Augmented Reality experience that allows users to virtually try on jewelry before purchasing. The ATM operates with zero human interference, determining and displaying the purity and value of deposited gold before transferring the equivalent amount to a user's bank account.
With 14 Gold ATMs installed across India and additional units internationally, the company plans to expand further, aiming to introduce 100 machines in India and abroad in the next year. Pending regulatory approvals, this advancement could redefine how gold transactions are conducted, enhancing both security and efficiency.
