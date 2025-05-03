2025: A Landmark Year for Literary Excellence Across Genres

New Delhi, India - As the literary realm continuously evolves, the year 2025 is emerging as extraordinary for books across various genres. From enthralling thrillers and penetrating nonfiction to empowering self-help and provocative fiction, these latest releases are captivating readers, igniting discussions, and reshaping the definition of a must-read.

'Adventures of Arjun and Friends - Sequel 1: Monster Creeper and the Magic Potion' by Neelam propels young readers on a fantasy adventure where friendship and courage triumph. This vibrant tale, set in Indrapuri, features teenagers battling rogue forces threatening their home, enriched with themes of resilience and bravery.

'Learn Coding: Learn micro:bit' by Ashutosh Dubey introduces aspirants to coding using the BBC micro:bit through practical projects. With integration in MakeCode, Python, JavaScript, and Matlab, alongside Raspberry Pi and Arduino, this guide is essential for students and educators eager to traverse the coding landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)