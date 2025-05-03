Massive GST Evasion Scandal Uncovered in Punjab

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Ludhiana has exposed a major case of tax evasion by business entities based in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab, resulting in a GST evasion amounting to Rs 116.5 crore. These firms, including Bharat Steel Industry and Ramji Concast, were involved in illicit sales of Rs 647.4 crore.

According to an official release from the Finance Ministry, the investigation revealed extensive evidence of wrongdoing. The probe unearthed clandestine removal of goods valued at Rs 388.8 crore and fake invoicing operations worth Rs 258.5 crore, all contributing to this massive fiscal deceit.

Authorities have arrested three individuals who reportedly controlled the businesses responsible for these frauds. The DGGI, under the Ministry of Finance, continues its efforts to combat GST evasion using advanced data analytics and national intelligence networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)