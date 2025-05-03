India Clamps Down on Pakistan's Sneaky Export Routes
India is facing an influx of goods worth USD 500 million entering through third countries, a tactic allegedly used to circumvent the direct trade ban with Pakistan. These goods, including dry fruits and chemicals, are being relabeled in countries like the UAE, Singapore, and Indonesia before reaching India.
India is reportedly receiving goods worth USD 500 million through third countries such as the UAE, Singapore, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka, according to an official. This circumvention allegedly allows Pakistani products to enter India despite a trade ban.
Previously direct exports from Pakistan, including dry fruits, leather, and chemicals, are now being rerouted and relabeled in the UAE, while Singapore is being used for chemical exports. Additionally, Indonesia serves as a transit point for cement and textile materials, while Sri Lanka is alleged to channel dry fruits and salt.
The Indian government is contemplating a complete ban on both direct and indirect exports from Pakistan to prevent the manipulation of the country of origin. This measure aims to empower customs to thwart circumvention tactics and strengthen trade enforcement.
