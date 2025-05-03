Amit Shah Unveils Ambitious Cooperative Export Goals

In a strategic move to bolster India's export capacity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged the National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL) to aim for an ambitious Rs 2 lakh crore export target. This directive emerged from a high-level review meeting chaired by Shah in the nation's capital.

Shah stressed the importance of identifying three unique products not currently exported from India, while urging NCEL to explore new opportunities in the global market. Products such as sugar, aromatic rice, and organic cotton from India's cooperatives are to be prioritized. Additionally, Shah recommended forming strategic alliances with large companies to facilitate the export of fresh vegetables and special potato varieties to Gulf countries.

The minister also highlighted infrastructural developments, including establishing NCEL offices in Africa and Myanmar for pulse imports and the creation of a dedicated members' website. The meeting saw the participation of key figures including top executives from the involved cooperative entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)