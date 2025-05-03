Delhi's Electric Bus Face-Off: AAP vs BJP on DEVI Initiative
The AAP accused the BJP of rebranding AAP's Mohalla Buses as the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative. The BJP refuted the claim, asserting procedural completion. AAP demanded a CBI probe into potential irregularities. Meanwhile, 400 new electric buses were launched, with additional vehicles planned for later this year.
The political tension between AAP and BJP in Delhi escalates over the newly branded Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI). AAP alleges that the BJP merely repackaged its Mohalla Buses project.
Following the inauguration of 400 electric buses, BJP denies the allegations, citing adherence to legal procedures that ensured the buses' rollout. AAP insists on a CBI probe.
The DEVI buses come with modern amenities like CCTV cameras, live tracking, and accessibility features, promising improved public transport connectivity in Delhi's hard-to-reach areas.
