Bharti Airtel and Tata Group Call Off DTH Merger Discussions

In a notable development within the telecommunications sector, Bharti Airtel and Tata Group have halted their discussions aimed at merging their direct-to-home (DTH) businesses. The announcement was formalized through a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing on Saturday, where Airtel cited unresolved issues as the reason for the decision.

Previously, Bharti Airtel, spearheaded by Sunil Mittal, had engaged in bilateral talks with the Tata Group, exploring a potential merger of its Bharti Telemedia entity, which provides cable and satellite television services, with Tata Play. The initial talks, however, failed to yield a satisfactory structure that suited both conglomerates.

This anticipated merger was to follow the 2016 consolidation of Dish TV and Videocon d2h, a significant event in the DTH sector. Despite the promising integration, the specifics of the potential transaction were kept confidential, leaving the sector speculating on what could have been a major industry shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)