Missile Strikes Near Ben Gurion Airport: Tensions Rise
A missile launched from Yemen landed near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, causing alarm but no serious injuries. The incident, linked to ongoing Yemen-Israel tensions, led to panic among passengers. Videos showing smoke were shared online, though not independently verified.
A missile launched from Yemen towards Israel landed dangerously close to Ben Gurion Airport, the country's primary international gateway. The Israeli military is currently investigating the incident, which has sparked widespread concern due to its proximity to the public.
The projectile's fall near the airport induced panic among passengers, who fled to safety upon hearing the sirens. Videos circulating on social media display a large plume of smoke near parked airplanes and the terminal.
While no serious injuries have been reported, two individuals with minor injuries were taken to the hospital, and another two were treated on-site for panic. The Yemeni Houthi rebels claim responsibility for the attack as a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- missile
- Yemen
- Ben Gurion Airport
- Israel
- Houthi rebels
- Gaza
- security
- projectile
- smoke
- panic
ALSO READ
UN Expert Condemns Israeli Strike on Gaza’s Last Hospital Amid Health Crisis
Gaza's Health Ministry says more than 90 people have been killed by Israeli strikes in the last 48 hours, reports AP.
Crisis in Gaza: Rising Death Toll and Humanitarian Alarm
Escalation in Gaza: Rising Toll and Israeli Offensives
JNUSU Elections Halted: Security Concerns and Political Tensions Rise