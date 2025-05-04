Left Menu

Missile Strikes Near Ben Gurion Airport: Tensions Rise

A missile launched from Yemen landed near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, causing alarm but no serious injuries. The incident, linked to ongoing Yemen-Israel tensions, led to panic among passengers. Videos showing smoke were shared online, though not independently verified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:07 IST
Missile Strikes Near Ben Gurion Airport: Tensions Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A missile launched from Yemen towards Israel landed dangerously close to Ben Gurion Airport, the country's primary international gateway. The Israeli military is currently investigating the incident, which has sparked widespread concern due to its proximity to the public.

The projectile's fall near the airport induced panic among passengers, who fled to safety upon hearing the sirens. Videos circulating on social media display a large plume of smoke near parked airplanes and the terminal.

While no serious injuries have been reported, two individuals with minor injuries were taken to the hospital, and another two were treated on-site for panic. The Yemeni Houthi rebels claim responsibility for the attack as a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025