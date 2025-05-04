Missile Strikes Near Ben Gurion Airport: Tensions Rise

A missile launched from Yemen towards Israel landed dangerously close to Ben Gurion Airport, the country's primary international gateway. The Israeli military is currently investigating the incident, which has sparked widespread concern due to its proximity to the public.

The projectile's fall near the airport induced panic among passengers, who fled to safety upon hearing the sirens. Videos circulating on social media display a large plume of smoke near parked airplanes and the terminal.

While no serious injuries have been reported, two individuals with minor injuries were taken to the hospital, and another two were treated on-site for panic. The Yemeni Houthi rebels claim responsibility for the attack as a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

