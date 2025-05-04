Left Menu

Angola Invites Indian Entrepreneurs: A Call to Expand Horizons

Angola's President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco encouraged Indian businesses to explore opportunities in Angola, emphasizing collaboration in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy. Speaking at the India-Angola Business Forum, Lourenco highlighted the nation's strategic location and the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships supported by existing bilateral agreements.

Updated: 04-05-2025 15:28 IST
President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Angola's President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco called upon Indian enterprises to delve into Angola's promising prospects, underscoring key sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy. His appeal came on the sidelines of the India-Angola Business Forum, during his official visit to India.

Highlighting Angola's advantageous position with access to the Southern African Development Community and the African Continental Free Trade Area, Lourenco emphasized the nation's potential to anchor export strategies. He lauded the established legal and institutional framework underpinning the robust Indo-Angolan relationship.

Expressing confidence in the transformative power of equitable alliances, Lourenco praised India's business acumen and innovative prowess, inviting collaboration to support sustainable development. The forum also featured insights from India's Minister of State for External Affairs on deepening energy and educational partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

