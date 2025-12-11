Left Menu

Unlocking Healthcare Synergy: US-India Collaboration in AI and Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Naresh Trehan highlights the potential for collaboration between India and the US in healthcare sectors including AI, technology, drug development, and medical tourism. Emphasizing the need for partnership, Trehan points to India’s diverse gene pool and well-trained professionals as advantages for innovation and growth in healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dr. Naresh Trehan, a distinguished cardiovascular surgeon, has underscored the vast potential for collaboration between India and the United States in the healthcare sector. He highlighted areas such as Artificial Intelligence, technology, drug development, and medical hardware as key segments ripe for joint ventures.

Speaking at an event organized by the Consulate General of India in New York, Trehan expressed optimism, urging stakeholders to seize opportunities in these domains. He emphasized India's diverse gene pool and expertise in IT, suggesting these as critical assets for drug development and AI applications.

Reflecting on India's ambitions to become a developed nation by 2047, Trehan emphasized the need for enhanced healthcare infrastructure, including more trained professionals. He called for stable policies to foster confidence and sustained growth in the sector, noting India's potential to lead in innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

