Tragic Collision in Nagpur: Speeding Truck Claims Three Lives

In a fatal accident on Sunday afternoon, three people were killed and one injured in Nagpur city after a speeding mini truck collided with a scooter before crashing into another truck, authorities reported.

The tragic incident occurred around 3 pm at New Katol Naka while the mini truck driver was reportedly attempting to overtake another vehicle.

Victims Ramesh Dehankar (52) and Roshan Tekam (25) from Kalmeshwar, along with Ramakrishna Mansaram (25) from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, lost their lives. The scooter rider is under treatment at Mayo Hospital, while police have arrested the mini truck driver and registered a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)