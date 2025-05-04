Odisha's Investment Push: CM Seeks Business Partnership in Mumbai

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spearheaded an investment drive by engaging in face-to-face discussions with industry leaders in Mumbai, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Sunday. These meetings were part of his participation in the WAVES 2025 Summit.

Majhi's agenda included consultations with high-ranking executives from Tata Steel, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and Waaree Energies, alongside Indian Rare Earths Ltd. His objective was clear: to secure investments aimed at bolstering various sectors in Odisha.

Moreover, he held talks with Jain Irrigation Ltd and JSK Aluminium Industries to further stimulate investment in the state's agro-processing, irrigation equipment manufacturing, and aluminium downstream initiatives. The summit marked a concerted effort by Odisha's high-level delegation to strengthen the state's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)