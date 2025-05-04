Odisha's Investment Push: CM Seeks Business Partnership in Mumbai
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held individual meetings with industry leaders in Mumbai during WAVES 2025 to attract investment for the state, focusing on sectors like agro-processing and aluminium industries. The meetings included key players like Tata Steel and Shapoorji Pallonji Group.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spearheaded an investment drive by engaging in face-to-face discussions with industry leaders in Mumbai, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Sunday. These meetings were part of his participation in the WAVES 2025 Summit.
Majhi's agenda included consultations with high-ranking executives from Tata Steel, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and Waaree Energies, alongside Indian Rare Earths Ltd. His objective was clear: to secure investments aimed at bolstering various sectors in Odisha.
Moreover, he held talks with Jain Irrigation Ltd and JSK Aluminium Industries to further stimulate investment in the state's agro-processing, irrigation equipment manufacturing, and aluminium downstream initiatives. The summit marked a concerted effort by Odisha's high-level delegation to strengthen the state's economic landscape.
