Russian Air Defenses Thwart Drone Attack on Moscow
Russia's air defense units intercepted four Ukrainian drones heading towards Moscow. Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed no reported damages or injuries from the incident. In response, Rosaviatsia temporarily suspended flights at Domodedovo Airport, prioritizing air safety amidst the early Monday incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 05:58 IST
Russia's air defense units successfully intercepted four Ukrainian drones that were flying towards Moscow, the city's mayor announced early Monday.
Sergey Sobyanin, the mayor, reported on the Telegram app that preliminary information indicated no injuries or damage resulted from falling debris.
To ensure air safety, Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority, temporarily suspended flights at Domodedovo Airport, a major hub serving Moscow, from 2:38 a.m. local time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement