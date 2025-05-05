Russian Air Defenses Thwart Drone Attack on Moscow

Russia's air defense units successfully intercepted four Ukrainian drones that were flying towards Moscow, the city's mayor announced early Monday.

Sergey Sobyanin, the mayor, reported on the Telegram app that preliminary information indicated no injuries or damage resulted from falling debris.

To ensure air safety, Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority, temporarily suspended flights at Domodedovo Airport, a major hub serving Moscow, from 2:38 a.m. local time.

