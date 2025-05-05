Left Menu

Russian Air Defenses Thwart Drone Attack on Moscow

Russia's air defense units intercepted four Ukrainian drones heading towards Moscow. Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed no reported damages or injuries from the incident. In response, Rosaviatsia temporarily suspended flights at Domodedovo Airport, prioritizing air safety amidst the early Monday incident.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's air defense units successfully intercepted four Ukrainian drones that were flying towards Moscow, the city's mayor announced early Monday.

Sergey Sobyanin, the mayor, reported on the Telegram app that preliminary information indicated no injuries or damage resulted from falling debris.

To ensure air safety, Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority, temporarily suspended flights at Domodedovo Airport, a major hub serving Moscow, from 2:38 a.m. local time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

