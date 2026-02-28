Left Menu

Paramount Set to Acquire Warner Bros. Discovery in $110 Billion Mega Deal

Paramount Skydance Corp is acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery to form a new global media powerhouse. The deal, worth $110 billion, has been approved by both companies' boards and is set to close by Q3 2026. The acquisition aims to enhance creative capabilities and expects $6 billion in synergies.

Updated: 28-02-2026 03:16 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Paramount Skydance Corp announced plans to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, aiming to create a next-generation media and entertainment giant. The transaction, valued at $110 billion, has received unanimous approval from both companies' boards.

The deal includes Paramount's termination of its previous tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Warner Bros. Discovery. By issuing $47 billion in new Class B shares, the acquisition focuses on driving expansion and unleashing creative potential across both entities.

Expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, the agreement is projected to generate over $6 billion in synergies. Paramount's investment in creative expansion is a strategic bid to strengthen its foothold in the competitive global media landscape.

