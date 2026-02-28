Paramount Set to Acquire Warner Bros. Discovery in $110 Billion Mega Deal

In a groundbreaking move, Paramount Skydance Corp announced plans to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, aiming to create a next-generation media and entertainment giant. The transaction, valued at $110 billion, has received unanimous approval from both companies' boards.

The deal includes Paramount's termination of its previous tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Warner Bros. Discovery. By issuing $47 billion in new Class B shares, the acquisition focuses on driving expansion and unleashing creative potential across both entities.

Expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, the agreement is projected to generate over $6 billion in synergies. Paramount's investment in creative expansion is a strategic bid to strengthen its foothold in the competitive global media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)