Left Menu

Houthis' Aerial Threat Intensifies Amidst Escalating Gaza Conflict

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have announced an intensified aerial blockade targeting Israeli airports, as tensions rise with expanding Israeli operations in Gaza. Following a missile strike near Ben Gurion Airport, they warned global airlines to take heed. Israel's response includes expanding its Gaza operations amidst warnings of a humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:49 IST
Houthis' Aerial Threat Intensifies Amidst Escalating Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a new escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Yemen's Houthi rebels announced a "comprehensive" aerial blockade targeting Israeli airports, in retaliation to Israel's expanding military operations in Gaza. The Iran-backed group confirmed responsibility for a Sunday missile strike which almost hit Ben Gurion Airport, demonstrating its growing missile capabilities.

This announcement, issued through the Houthis' Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, urges international airlines to seriously consider the threat and discontinue flights to Israeli airports. Attached was an email reportedly sent to aviation bodies IATA and ICAO, highlighting the increasing risk to civilian air travel.

In response to these actions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed retaliation, underscoring a grim outlook as Israel's security cabinet greenlights expanded operations in Gaza. This move comes after reports of mounting casualties and humanitarian warnings, amid the ongoing blockade and hostilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025