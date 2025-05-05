Houthis' Aerial Threat Intensifies Amidst Escalating Gaza Conflict

In a new escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Yemen's Houthi rebels announced a "comprehensive" aerial blockade targeting Israeli airports, in retaliation to Israel's expanding military operations in Gaza. The Iran-backed group confirmed responsibility for a Sunday missile strike which almost hit Ben Gurion Airport, demonstrating its growing missile capabilities.

This announcement, issued through the Houthis' Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, urges international airlines to seriously consider the threat and discontinue flights to Israeli airports. Attached was an email reportedly sent to aviation bodies IATA and ICAO, highlighting the increasing risk to civilian air travel.

In response to these actions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed retaliation, underscoring a grim outlook as Israel's security cabinet greenlights expanded operations in Gaza. This move comes after reports of mounting casualties and humanitarian warnings, amid the ongoing blockade and hostilities in the region.

