Vijay Strikes Back: The Political Showdown in Tamil Nadu

TVK founder Vijay accused Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin of corruption, calling the upcoming elections a battle between integrity and deceit. Emphasizing transparency, Vijay questioned rivals' assets and vowed to represent the people's true interests. He critiqued the DMK's governance and pledged to uphold secularism and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vellore(Tn) | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:05 IST
In a fiery political confrontation, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay has launched a trenchant critique of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, accusing him of fostering corruption and political opportunism. During a rally on Monday, Vijay framed the forthcoming Assembly elections as a defining battle between integrity and deceit, positioning the contest solely between the DMK and TVK.

Vijay challenged his political adversaries to declare their assets publicly and clarify their sources of wealth, emphasizing the need for transparency. He assailed Stalin for making false promises and depicted the DMK's governance as inept, refuting claims of significant economic progress in Tamil Nadu.

Reiterating his party's commitment to secularism and social justice, Vijay galvanized support by asserting that Tamil Nadu meant Vijay and promising to visit every village if elected. He refuted accusations regarding the Karur stampede incident and criticized alleged restrictions on TVK activities, vowing steadfastness to his political ideals.

