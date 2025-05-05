ADB Expands Food Security Commitment to $40 Billion Across Asia-Pacific

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has dramatically expanded its commitment to food and nutrition security in Asia and the Pacific by increasing its funding allocation to $40 billion through 2030. The announcement came during ADB’s 58th Annual Meeting in Milan, where ADB President Masato Kanda outlined a comprehensive, long-term vision to transform agri-food systems and protect vulnerable communities in the face of worsening climate and environmental challenges.

Expanding the Scope of Food Security Support

The new $26 billion expansion brings ADB’s total food security initiative to a historic $40 billion, up from the $14 billion investment pledged in 2022. This increase reflects the urgent need for robust, sustainable agricultural and food systems in a region that is home to over half of the world’s undernourished population.

ADB's expanded program will encompass the entire food production and consumption value chain. It includes activities from farming and post-harvest processing to distribution networks and final consumption. By addressing each link in the food supply chain, the program seeks to create a resilient ecosystem that delivers diverse, nutritious, and affordable food options to populations across the region.

Financing Breakdown and Private Sector Role

The newly announced $26 billion will consist of $18.5 billion in direct public sector financing and $7.5 billion in private sector investments. ADB intends for the private sector to account for more than 27% of the total funding, underlining its critical role in food systems innovation and scalability. This collaboration will enhance financing efficiency, encourage innovation, and build stronger rural economies.

As of the end of 2024, ADB had already disbursed $11 billion of the originally pledged $14 billion, with a remaining $3.3 billion scheduled for 2025. The additional $26 billion in commitments signals a strong acceleration of efforts in response to the increasingly dire environmental, social, and nutritional challenges facing the region.

Strategic Focus Areas: From Resilience to Technology

ADB’s comprehensive approach is designed to:

Enhance agricultural resilience : Through investments in infrastructure, irrigation, climate-smart farming, and sustainable land use.

Modernize value chains : Strengthen connections between producers and consumers, increase rural employment, and improve food quality.

Boost nutrition and access : Ensure food security through more equitable access to healthy, affordable food—especially for vulnerable populations.

Improve soil and biodiversity health : Restore natural ecosystems, tackle pollution, and build long-term agricultural productivity.

Drive digital transformation: Leverage technology and data analytics to support precision agriculture, monitor resources, and inform policymaking.

President Kanda emphasized the urgency of these investments, stating, “Unprecedented droughts, floods, extreme heat, and degraded natural resources are undermining agricultural production, while at the same time threatening food security and rural livelihoods. This expanded support will help countries alleviate hunger, improve diets, and protect the natural environment, while providing opportunities for farmers and agribusinesses.”

Establishment of the Natural Capital Fund

In line with its goal of sustainable development, ADB also announced the creation of the Natural Capital Fund, a $150 million blended finance vehicle. This fund will be anchored by support from the Global Environment Facility and is expected to receive contributions from partners such as the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program.

The Natural Capital Fund aims to finance innovative projects that protect, restore, and sustainably manage natural capital—including soil, water, forests, and aquatic systems. It will support local farmers, startups, and agri-entrepreneurs whose work contributes to sustainable food systems and biodiversity conservation.

A Regional Response to Global Crises

Food systems in Asia and the Pacific face immense pressure from climate change, population growth, resource degradation, and market volatility. These systems currently account for:

70% of global water use

50% of the planet’s habitable land

80% of biodiversity loss

40% of the region’s employment

With this context in mind, ADB’s $40 billion investment represents more than just economic aid—it signals a fundamental transformation in how the region approaches food production and sustainability.

The ADB’s ambitious strategy underscores a shift toward integrated, climate-resilient development, with the active participation of both public and private sectors. It’s a bold move that aligns with broader global goals for climate action, poverty reduction, and sustainable development.

Looking Ahead

As Asia and the Pacific navigate compounding crises—including geopolitical instability, climate extremes, and health insecurity—ADB’s expanded food security program offers a beacon of hope. It promises not only to improve agricultural output and dietary quality but also to reinforce the resilience of communities and ecosystems that depend on sustainable food systems.

ADB’s continued leadership in this domain will likely catalyze further investment, innovation, and policy reform—making it a central actor in the region’s food future.