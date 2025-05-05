Left Menu

Remedium Lifecare's Ambitious Global Expansion: Rights Issue Sees High Investor Interest

Remedium Lifecare Ltd has launched a successful rights issue with a 26.03% subscription by Day 2, aimed at accelerating global expansion. The funds will bolster R&D, working capital, and market footprint, leveraging a recent Rs182.7 crore UK export order to solidify its position in pharmaceuticals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 13:49 IST
Remedium Lifecare's Ambitious Global Expansion: Rights Issue Sees High Investor Interest
Remedium Lifecare Rights Issue Gains Momentum: 26% Subscribed Within First Two Days. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move signaling robust investor confidence, Remedium Lifecare Ltd's rights issue has garnered a 26.03% subscription rate by the end of Day 2. The company, recognized for its pivotal role in trading and distributing pharmaceutical raw materials, is set to use the raised capital to fuel its global expansion strategy.

Efforts are in place to enhance research and development capabilities, strengthen working capital, and widen international market presence. This strategic decision follows a significant Rs182.7 crore multiyear export order from a UK-based distributor, establishing Remedium as a leading global supplier in key therapeutic segments such as anti-infective and cardiovascular arenas.

The rights issue, offered at Rs1 per share with a renunciation window closing on May 9, 2025, highlights Remedium's commitment to long-term sustainability and expansion within the pharmaceutical sector. With a focus on contract manufacturing in CDMO and further market penetration, the company aims to secure lasting financial health and operational prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025