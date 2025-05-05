Remedium Lifecare's Ambitious Global Expansion: Rights Issue Sees High Investor Interest

In a move signaling robust investor confidence, Remedium Lifecare Ltd's rights issue has garnered a 26.03% subscription rate by the end of Day 2. The company, recognized for its pivotal role in trading and distributing pharmaceutical raw materials, is set to use the raised capital to fuel its global expansion strategy.

Efforts are in place to enhance research and development capabilities, strengthen working capital, and widen international market presence. This strategic decision follows a significant Rs182.7 crore multiyear export order from a UK-based distributor, establishing Remedium as a leading global supplier in key therapeutic segments such as anti-infective and cardiovascular arenas.

The rights issue, offered at Rs1 per share with a renunciation window closing on May 9, 2025, highlights Remedium's commitment to long-term sustainability and expansion within the pharmaceutical sector. With a focus on contract manufacturing in CDMO and further market penetration, the company aims to secure lasting financial health and operational prowess.

