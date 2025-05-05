India's Metal Mining Surge: Robust Growth in Iron, Manganese, Aluminium, and Copper

India's metal production sector has experienced notable growth in the 2024-25 financial year, according to recent data released by the Ministry of Mines. Iron ore production surged by 4.3 percent, reaching 289 million tonnes compared to the previous year's 277 million tonnes. This steady incline mirrors the strong demand within the steel industry.

Concurrent with this upward trend, the production of manganese ore climbed to 3.8 million tonnes, surpassing the previous year's output of 3.4 million tonnes. The primary aluminium industry also showed a slight increase, with production rising from 41.6 lakh tonnes in 2023-24 to 42 lakh tonnes in the last fiscal year.

Refined copper production recorded an impressive increase of 12.6 percent, advancing from 5.09 lakh tonnes to 5.73 lakh tonnes. Firmly positioned as the second largest aluminium producer globally, among the top ten in refined copper, and the fourth largest iron ore producer, India's burgeoning metal industry underscores its critical role in the global mining landscape.

