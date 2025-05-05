Left Menu

JSW Steel's Expansion Stumbles: Supreme Court Ruling Complicates Odisha Strategy

JSW Steel's plans to optimize costs in Odisha face a hurdle following the Supreme Court's order to liquidate Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd. This ruling nullifies JSW's strategy for significant cost reductions and expansion in the region, pushing the company to reconsider its upcoming projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:12 IST
JSW Steel's Expansion Stumbles: Supreme Court Ruling Complicates Odisha Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ambitious expansion plans of JSW Steel in Odisha have hit a significant hurdle following a Supreme Court ruling. The court order, as per a BigMint report, nullifies the resolution plan for Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd, causing JSW to re-evaluate its cost optimization and regional strategy.

JSW Steel's strategic investment in Odisha included mining assets expected to start production in Q1FY26, which would have streamlined operational costs at Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd. However, this strategic advantage has been undercut, affecting the company's growth trajectory in Eastern India.

With the court's decision disrupting the planned capacity increase at BPSL, JSW Steel's goal of reaching a crude steel capacity of 50 MT by 2030 is now challenged. The company is expected to refocus efforts on other local projects, including a collaborative 5 MT plant with POSCO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025