Saugata Gupta's Tenure Extended: Steering Marico's Future

Marico, a leading player in the FMCG sector, has announced the extension of Saugata Gupta's tenure as Managing Director and CEO. His reappointment will see him at the helm from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2028.

The decision, made during a Board meeting on May 2, 2025, reflects continued confidence in Gupta's leadership, having first joined the firm as Head of Marketing in 2004, and rising to CEO of its India business by 2007.

Gupta's enduring influence on Marico, known for brands like Saffola and Parachute, has been significant since his elevation to MD and CEO in 2014. Additionally, Harsh Mariwala will remain with the company as a Non-Executive Director, as determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)