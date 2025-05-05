Saugata Gupta's Tenure Extended: Steering Marico's Future
Marico has reappointed Saugata Gupta as its Managing Director and CEO for an additional two years, extending his leadership from 2026 to 2028. Gupta has been with the company since 2004, beginning as Head of Marketing before becoming CEO in 2007, and has served as MD and CEO since 2014.
Marico, a leading player in the FMCG sector, has announced the extension of Saugata Gupta's tenure as Managing Director and CEO. His reappointment will see him at the helm from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2028.
The decision, made during a Board meeting on May 2, 2025, reflects continued confidence in Gupta's leadership, having first joined the firm as Head of Marketing in 2004, and rising to CEO of its India business by 2007.
Gupta's enduring influence on Marico, known for brands like Saffola and Parachute, has been significant since his elevation to MD and CEO in 2014. Additionally, Harsh Mariwala will remain with the company as a Non-Executive Director, as determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
