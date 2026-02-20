Left Menu

LA28: The New Blueprint for Olympic Marketing

As the Winter Games conclude, the Olympic movement prepares for the Los Angeles 2028 event, aimed at rejuvenating its marketing model. The IOC seeks new strategies for sponsorship by integrating commercial partners more prominently in the Games, hoping to replicate the financial success of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:54 IST
As curtains fall on the Winter Games, the IOC is turning its gaze towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. This event holds the promise of revitalizing the Olympic marketing model, which for decades, has been the financial backbone but now faces new challenges in today's sophisticated market climate.

Milano Cortina marks the end of an era with the old sponsorship framework, accepted by many within the IOC as requiring an urgent overhaul. The Los Angeles Games are anticipated to be a milestone with a novel marketing structure that could secure the Olympic financial future, reminiscent of the successful model from the 1984 Games.

The IOC plans to create new marketing opportunities, allowing commercial partners innovative visibility during the Games, in areas previously restricted. With LA28 aiming to raise $2.5 billion in sponsorship, industry insiders view it as a potent opportunity to explore groundbreaking marketing tactics and strengthen the economic viability of the Olympics.

