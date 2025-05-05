Left Menu

Kesar Petroproduct Ventures into Fertilizer Industry with New Ratnagiri Plant

Kesar Petroproduct, known for its pigments, has started production at a new fertilizer plant in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The facility, with a capacity of 6,000 tonnes annually, will boost the company's revenue by producing high-end fertilizers and utilizing by-products from its pigment plants, enhancing overall production efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kesar Petroproduct, renowned for its phthalocyanine blue crude pigment production, has officially launched its commercial operations at a newly established fertilizer facility in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

The plant, designed to produce 6,000 tonnes annually, is expected to significantly enhance Kesar Petroproduct's revenue through the manufacture of high-end fertilizers. The company confirms this addition will bolster its topline growth.

The innovation involves utilizing by-products from its pigment production process to manufacture fertilizers, simultaneously boosting capacity at its existing pigment plant. This strategic move is poised to generate around 20% additional annual revenue, strengthening the firm's market stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

