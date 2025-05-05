Kesar Petroproduct Ventures into Fertilizer Industry with New Ratnagiri Plant

Kesar Petroproduct, renowned for its phthalocyanine blue crude pigment production, has officially launched its commercial operations at a newly established fertilizer facility in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

The plant, designed to produce 6,000 tonnes annually, is expected to significantly enhance Kesar Petroproduct's revenue through the manufacture of high-end fertilizers. The company confirms this addition will bolster its topline growth.

The innovation involves utilizing by-products from its pigment production process to manufacture fertilizers, simultaneously boosting capacity at its existing pigment plant. This strategic move is poised to generate around 20% additional annual revenue, strengthening the firm's market stature.

