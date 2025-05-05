Kesar Petroproduct Ventures into Fertilizer Industry with New Ratnagiri Plant
Kesar Petroproduct, known for its pigments, has started production at a new fertilizer plant in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The facility, with a capacity of 6,000 tonnes annually, will boost the company's revenue by producing high-end fertilizers and utilizing by-products from its pigment plants, enhancing overall production efficiency.
Kesar Petroproduct, renowned for its phthalocyanine blue crude pigment production, has officially launched its commercial operations at a newly established fertilizer facility in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.
The plant, designed to produce 6,000 tonnes annually, is expected to significantly enhance Kesar Petroproduct's revenue through the manufacture of high-end fertilizers. The company confirms this addition will bolster its topline growth.
The innovation involves utilizing by-products from its pigment production process to manufacture fertilizers, simultaneously boosting capacity at its existing pigment plant. This strategic move is poised to generate around 20% additional annual revenue, strengthening the firm's market stature.
