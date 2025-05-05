Left Menu

Chilean Prunes: A Natural Remedy for Osteoporosis Prevention and Bone Health

Research from Florida State University highlights the bone-strengthening benefits of Chilean prunes in preventing osteoporosis. Prunes, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, positively impacted bone density among postmenopausal women. These findings suggest a dietary inclusion of prunes, renowned for their quality, could enhance long-term bone health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:02 IST
Chilean Prunes: A Natural Remedy for Osteoporosis Prevention and Bone Health
Prunes May Help Prevent Osteoporosis and Improve Bone Health. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Osteoporosis, a condition that significantly weakens bones, poses a higher risk of fractures, especially among older adults and post-menopausal women. The progression of this ailment often occurs without symptoms until fractures manifest.

Recent research from Florida State University, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, suggests a simple dietary change might mitigate this risk. The study focused on 89 postmenopausal women who incorporated prunes into their daily diet over the course of a year. The findings revealed notable improvements in bone density, a critical factor in reducing osteoporosis and related fractures.

Chilean prunes, renowned globally for their quality, emerged as a promising natural remedy. Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, prunes present a straightforward, effective supplement to a diet aimed at bolstering bone health. Kavita Devgan, a dietitian, emphasizes prunes as an easy addition to daily meals, particularly beneficial for menopausal women. Adding to this, Sumit Saran, India's representative for Chilean prunes, underscores their prevalent availability, encouraging consumers to augment their diets with this bone-health powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025