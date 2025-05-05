Akasa Air Soars Higher with 28th Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft

Akasa Air announced on Monday the expansion of its fleet with the addition of a new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, bringing its total to 28 planes. Bearing the registration number VT-YBE, the aircraft made its journey from Seattle to Bengaluru, via Iceland.

Starting operations back in August 2022, Akasa Air has adhered to a disciplined growth strategy characterized by reliability, efficiency, and service excellence. This latest acquisition is a significant milestone in the company's plan to scale its operations both domestically and internationally.

The airline has an ambitious blueprint to enhance its air network, with 198 more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft yet to be delivered. These forthcoming additions are expected to support Akasa's objectives outlined in its comprehensive order of 226 aircraft, set to be received in three phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)