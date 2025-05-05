Left Menu

Akasa Air Soars Higher with 28th Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft

Akasa Air has expanded its fleet with the addition of another Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, bringing its total to 28. The airline is focused on a disciplined growth strategy with plans to develop a global air network, awaiting 198 more planes from its order of 226.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:35 IST
Akasa Air Soars Higher with 28th Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akasa Air announced on Monday the expansion of its fleet with the addition of a new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, bringing its total to 28 planes. Bearing the registration number VT-YBE, the aircraft made its journey from Seattle to Bengaluru, via Iceland.

Starting operations back in August 2022, Akasa Air has adhered to a disciplined growth strategy characterized by reliability, efficiency, and service excellence. This latest acquisition is a significant milestone in the company's plan to scale its operations both domestically and internationally.

The airline has an ambitious blueprint to enhance its air network, with 198 more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft yet to be delivered. These forthcoming additions are expected to support Akasa's objectives outlined in its comprehensive order of 226 aircraft, set to be received in three phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025