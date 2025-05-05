Left Menu

Air India Expands Fleet with Acquisition of Boeing 777-300 ER

Air India has purchased six Boeing 777-300 ER planes, marking its first acquisition of this aircraft type in over seven years. This move is part of Air India's ambitious transformation plan, spearheaded by the Tata Group, to modernize its fleet amid increasing air traffic demand and supply chain challenges.

Air India has announced the acquisition of six Boeing 777-300 ER planes, marking the airline's first purchase of this type of wide-body aircraft in over seven years. According to sources, this strategic decision underscores the airline's commitment to upgrading its fleet amid supply chain challenges and surging demand for air travel.

Having been operated on lease, these aircraft were previously part of Etihad Airways' fleet before being officially bought by Air India. This purchase is a significant step in Air India's larger transformation initiative, which was set in motion by its acquisition by the Tata Group in January 2022.

The acquisition comes at a time when Air India is actively seeking to expand its capacity in response to a global supply-constrained market, according to the airline's CEO Campbell Wilson. The airline has also introduced a $400 million retrofit program to modernize 67 aircraft, aligning with its broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience.

