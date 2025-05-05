Left Menu

Thane's Pod Taxis: The Future of Urban Transport Unveiled

Maharashtra's Thane city is set to launch pod taxis, a modern, eco-friendly commuting solution to tackle congestion. Overseen by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, the initiative focuses on a pilot route in Bhayander Pada, enhancing connectivity to the upcoming metro line without using government funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to revolutionize urban commuting, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik unveiled plans on Monday for the introduction of pod taxis in Thane city. These state-of-the-art, eco-friendly vehicles aim to provide residents with a cutting-edge, congestion-free mode of transportation.

The pilot project will commence along a 40-metre-wide road in the Vihang Hills area of Bhayander Pada on Ghodbunder Road. This innovative endeavor, requiring no financial input from the Thane Municipal Corporation or state government, highlights a shift towards economically sustainable transport solutions.

Pod taxis, or driverless electric cars, will augment last-mile connectivity to the future Wadala-Gaimukh metro line. As cities face increasing traffic challenges, Sarnaik asserts this initiative could pave the way for a broader adoption of similar systems across urban India.

