Thane's Pod Taxis: The Future of Urban Transport Unveiled

In a move set to revolutionize urban commuting, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik unveiled plans on Monday for the introduction of pod taxis in Thane city. These state-of-the-art, eco-friendly vehicles aim to provide residents with a cutting-edge, congestion-free mode of transportation.

The pilot project will commence along a 40-metre-wide road in the Vihang Hills area of Bhayander Pada on Ghodbunder Road. This innovative endeavor, requiring no financial input from the Thane Municipal Corporation or state government, highlights a shift towards economically sustainable transport solutions.

Pod taxis, or driverless electric cars, will augment last-mile connectivity to the future Wadala-Gaimukh metro line. As cities face increasing traffic challenges, Sarnaik asserts this initiative could pave the way for a broader adoption of similar systems across urban India.

